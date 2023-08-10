They say the only certainties in life are death and taxes, but if there's any certainties in this year's Group 19 competition, it would be Billy Youman winning the rookie of the year award.
Youman, who predominantly plays lock for the Guyra Super Spuds has been a standout in his first year of senior rugby league and has been a key figure in his side securing the minor premiership.
Stepping up to senior rugby league is a big transition from the junior ranks but Youman has made it seem easy.
The former Greater Northern Tigers representative has scored 12 tries throughout the year including a four try-haul against Tingha in the final round of the regular season.
Youman's connection with the Spuds runs deep.
His father, Jamie, or Hog as he's better known, was a fierce competitor for the Spuds while his sister Britt played league tag and was the president of the club in 2021.
"The old man always played for them, coached them for years and he still runs a bench for first grade now," Youman said.
"I think he enjoys watching me run out.
"Britt, past player and president and she still has a connection there too."
And he's proud to have made his senior debut in the sky blue.
"It has been unreal, especially playing for Guyra," he said.
"I don't know how to explain it, it is definitely a step above junior league."
But making his senior league debut nearly didn't happen at his hometown club.
The Spuds were struggling for numbers and were facing the possibility of another year on the sidelines.
There's no doubt a host of neighbouring clubs would have clambered to get him to across to their side.
But they rallied and it's been a huge success.
"At the start of the year we weren't expecting to have a team and here we are minor premiers," Youman said.
"I was expecting to play for someone else at the start of the year and here we are.
"But it doesn't matter unless we get that grand final."
The Spuds have the chance to qualify for the grand final, as well as earn the hosting rights, when they take on the Narwan Eels this Sunday in the major semi-final.
The two sides have shared the spoils this season with four and six points separating them on the two occasions they have met.
Youman is expecting another tough encounter.
"I am expecting them to be fired up but hopefully we stick to ourselves and roll through them," he said.
"It would be amazing to get that home grand final
"It would just be huge for the town, huge for the boys too, give all our boys a lot more confidence to run out in front out of a home crowd."
Their under 18s team, most of which Youman has played alongside throughout his junior career, also has a shot to qualify for a decider.
They face minor premiers Glen Innes in an earlier game at 1.30pm.
"They have won enough between them, they know what to do," Youman said.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
