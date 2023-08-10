Three months ago the Armidale Blues women suffered their heaviest defeat of the season with a 71-nil loss to reigning premiers St Albert's College.
But in a huge turnaround, the 10s team toppled the current champions in their last start on Saturday and took the Challenge Cup off them in the process.
They beat the Albies women 27-21 and co-coach Luke Stephen said it's just been a matter of hard work which saw the result swing in their favour.
"For girls, they have been preparing and improving week-on-week," he said.
"Following a strong win over Glen Innes in Tenterfield the week before, they have continued to lift and really put out a polished performance against the competition frontrunners and defending premiers."
It took the Blues women until round six to record their first win for the season.
But they have won four more since then.
"Girls are playing some pretty good rugby as a result but they are making a lot of sacrifices, in some cases, to do it," Stephen said.
"Fortunately for our girls, those sacrifices have paid off with a really good win for our program.
"Three months ago we were at the same venue and got beaten by 70 by Albies.
"So to turn around and knock them off at home is a huge result for a lot of those girls that played that day."
They have beaten every team except for the Barbets this year and face them on August 19 for their final match of the season.
"Going into the last game of the year, we have beaten four out of five sides with an opportunity to beat the fifth next weekend," Stephen said.
"We won the Challenge Cup on Saturday by beating Albies and the girls have an opportunity to defend that which they are working hard towards."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
