The Narwan Eels might be the reigning premiers in the Group 19 men's competition but they are a vastly different side to the one who lifted the trophy last year.
There's plenty of new, young faces and president Shaun Collins said they are champing at the bit for the chance to play in this Sunday's major semi-final.
"Everyone is switched on, I think they can't wait," he said.
"Everyone is at training, it is just electric.
"There's a handful there that have played finals football and the rest, it will be their first time."
Although there's a bunch of new players, there's still plenty of senior heads who have finals experience under their belts.
The likes of Mike Ware and Navi Tiko will guide the side around and keep the nerves at bay.
In an added bonus for Narwan, there's not too many injury concerns.
Collins said they eased the workload on some of their older players in the back-end of the season and they are ready to rip in now.
"The last two weeks we gave some of our senior players a rest and they are all back this week," he said.
"We rested a couple of players for the last two games and they want to go out for a good whack so it s going to be a good game."
The winner of this Sunday's top tier men's game will earn the hosting rights for the grand final on August 27.
Narwan are confident but standing in their way is the minor premiers in the form of the Guyra Super Spuds.
They've met twice during the regular season with the Eels scoring a four-point win early on and then the Spuds levelling up with a six-point victory in round 12.
Collins is expecting another close game.
"If anyone wants to watch a good game of footy, I think that one will be right up there," he said.
"They [Guyra] never give up so we just have to stick through that whole 80 minutes.
"The team that plays the whole 80 minutes is going to win it.
"They have got speed, they have got the forward pack."
Narwan's under 18 team will play a minor semi-final on Saturday in Inverell against the Hawks.
"My 18s are coming together, I missed some players throughout the year," Collins said.
"We should have a cracking team this week against Inverell."
