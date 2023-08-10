The Armidale Express
Letter to the editor

By Letter to the Editor
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:30pm
Ratepayers group is looking for new members | Letter to the editor
Armidale Regional Ratepayers Association (ARRA) has been in existence since 2018 and working for the benefit of ratepayers and their interests in the Armidale Regional Council area. It is a membership-based organisation.

