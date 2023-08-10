Ratepayers group is looking for new members | Letter to the editor

Armidale Regional Ratepayers Association (ARRA) has been in existence since 2018 and working for the benefit of ratepayers and their interests in the Armidale Regional Council area. It is a membership-based organisation.
In the past, it has invited guest speakers on specific topics, made submissions, worked closely with the Armidale Regional Council to express ratepayer concerns and views, and played a monitoring role about the policies and practices of the council and NSW Government impacting on the ratepayer interests.
There are issues affecting the region in terms of future growth, security and prosperity that ARRA is concerned with. These include water supply, renewable energy production and distribution, population growth, services provided by the council including the airport, business park, waste management, pollution, development of infrastructure such as transport, cycling, sporting, and communication. Council policies in relation to land management is also of interest to ARRA. This is important for those living in outlying areas.
ARRA's work is being driven by an executive committee including a president and several committee members. They drive the agenda, consult with the members and identify issues affecting the community for follow up.
ARRA is looking for new members both for the association and executive committee. In particular, it is looking for a new secretary and treasurer plus a few committee members.
Those interested may attend the forthcoming general meeting on Monday, August 14 at 5.30pm in the Armidale Bowling Club.
Mayor Sam Coupland will be our guest speaker at this meeting and among other things will be voicing his concerns that the federal government may have plans for relocating the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) back to Canberra.
For further information contact the president, Richard Makim - 0428 468 719, or Rob Richardson at arra2350@gmail.com M: 0438 917 457.
