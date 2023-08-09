The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News

Armidale student claims a win during international tour

Updated August 9 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CYCLING fans may have been following Australian Jai Hindley in this year's Tour de France, but in a different part of Europe a boy from Armidale was busy pedalling his own way to a podium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.