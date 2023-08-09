AN EXTRAVAGANZA of dance, drama, music and verse is promised on August 10, when 650 public school students take to the stage at Armidale Secondary College.
The children have been rehearsing for months for the bi-annual concert, An Evening with Armidale Community of Schools.
"We've sold 800 tickets to this fantastic, creative arts festival that showcases all the talent from Armidale's public schools," Rocky River Public School Principal Brad Hunt said.
It's the first time the event has been staged at the college, having previously been held at UNE's Lazenby Hall.
And it's back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID lockdowns.
For this year, all eight public schools in Armidale have combined to produce the gala performance, which includes the Aboriginal Dance Group, Armidale Community of Schools Orchestra and the Massed Choir.
Sandon Public School principal Denise Smoother said 70 children from her school chose to take part in the gala performance.
"They've been practicing for weeks their routine, How do you write a song?, which was a final in the Eurovision song contest," Ms Smoother said.
The gala ends with Firework, arranged by Roger Emerson and choreographed by ASC Dance Ensemble.
Other highlights include Ben Venue Public School's Jabberwocky by Lewis Carroll (directed by Shell Porter), Armidale Secondary College String Ensemble's Can't Take My Eyes Off You by Crewe/Gaudio (arranged by Rob Jackson), Armidale Secondary College's, Circus by Brittany Spears (choreographed by the ASC Junior Dance Ensemble, Led by Georgia Kettlestring) and Drummond Memorial Public School's Wellerman by Nathan Evans (directed by Katherine Stevenson and Maria Craven).
Hundreds of schoolchildren from across Armidale and Uralla watched the dress rehearsal at the college's new performing arts space.
They cheered and gave the thumbs up to performers as they took to the stage.
Before their performance, Martin's Gully Public School pupils Jack Gallagher, 12 and Tahlia Harper, 11, admitted to butterflies in their stomachs.
Jack was making an appearance as James Bond in the school's Heroes through the ages performance, while Tahlia was dressed as Wonderwoman.
"It's been great fun rehearsing for this but I am nervous about going on stage," Tahlia said.
Jack agreed.
"But I love my outfit," he said.
The event aims to celebrate public education in Armidale.
