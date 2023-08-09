The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Schools

An Evening with Armidale Community of Schools | See the dress rehearsal photos

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated August 9 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Martin's Gully Public School pupils Jack Gallagher, 12 and Tahlia Harper, 11, prepare for their roles in Heroes Through the Ages, choreographed by Jane Townsend.
Martin's Gully Public School pupils Jack Gallagher, 12 and Tahlia Harper, 11, prepare for their roles in Heroes Through the Ages, choreographed by Jane Townsend.

AN EXTRAVAGANZA of dance, drama, music and verse is promised on August 10, when 650 public school students take to the stage at Armidale Secondary College.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.