The New England Rugby Union finals are two weeks away and the Glen Innes Elks teams are planning for a big finish.
Both sides have hit form at the right time of the year and that was evident with wins against Tamworth on Saturday.
The Elks women's 10s team were too good for the third-placed Tamworth side, winning 29-21.
Men's player Tom Benton said it was "that would be their best win of the season" after the clash.
The Tenterfield third grade team couldn't quite get over the line, losing 29-17.
Then some of their players backed up and helped the second grade team pip the Tamworth team 36-31.
Tamworth will take out the minor premiership in the second grade competition with only two losses for the year.
Both of those have come at the hands of the Elks.
While the Elks have had mixed results throughout the year, Benton said they are peaking at the right time.
"Things are starting to pull together," he said.
"It is hard to keep the whole group together throughout the entirety of the season but things are pulling together now at the end.
"Any game throughout the season you are gong to have just through general other commitments but as you get towards the end of the season, people start to prioritise footy a bit more.
"The group is coming together and wanting to be around each other."
Of the win against the Magpies, Benton said it a matter of playing to the "potential that I thought was there all year".
"I said at the start of the season we are not a team who will maintain a level of excellence throughout the entirety of the season," he said.
"It is just not in the nature of a single team club.
"You just can't maintain a high level but if we can peak at the right time we have got a team that can win the competition provided everything comes together and comes into place."
The competition takes a break this Saturday for the University of New England holidays before resuming on August 19 for the final round.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.