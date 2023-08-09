HIS passion for regional communities was a hallmark of his journey to becoming the 2023 Lions Australia Youth of the Year - and on August 12 The Armidale School's Fred Kearney will be sharing his personal story at a special youth TED Talk event in Sydney.
Fred is one of six speakers who will give their take on the conference theme, 'Become', at the TEDx Croydon Youth event at Riverside Theatre in Parramatta.
In person or online, hundreds of people are expected to attend the event which will explore questions as to who youth are and what they want to be.
"I'll be sharing my own journey as to who I have become as an eighteen year old, but also themessage that every person's journey will be very different and that it's important that every individual feels empowered to discover what's right for them," he said.
"My own story coming from a small town, farming background and going away to a regional boarding school will probably be very different to what the urban audience will be used to, but in that will be common messages about finding your own way."
Starting in 2019, the TED Conferences were founded by two businessmen to share, internationally, "ideas worth spreading".
Since that time they have grown to include independently organised events in the spirit of the original.
Fred says he believes the conversational nature of TED Talks makes them personable and accessible, creating an environment where everyone's voice is valued.
"Regional voices, especially of young people, do not often get heard in the city. So I'm hoping that by providing insight into my own experiences it might enlighten those attending into learning more about current affairs of rural areas that they might not otherwise be exposed to," Fred said.
"Apart from sharing my own story, I'm really looking forward to meeting and hearing how other speakers, particularly Sarah Grattan the chief operating officer of UNICEF Australia and author Kirstie Clement, a former editor of Vogue magazine, interpret the theme," he said.
Also on the panel are youth advocate Noah Smith, author Beck Feiner and founder of UrVoice Australia Jayden Delbridge.
