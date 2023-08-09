The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Fred Kearney gives regional voice to city TED Talk forum

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 9 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Armidale School Year 12 student Fred Kearney will give voice to regional youth as one of the featured speakers at the TEDx Croydon Youth event in Sydney. Picture supplied
The Armidale School Year 12 student Fred Kearney will give voice to regional youth as one of the featured speakers at the TEDx Croydon Youth event in Sydney. Picture supplied

HIS passion for regional communities was a hallmark of his journey to becoming the 2023 Lions Australia Youth of the Year - and on August 12 The Armidale School's Fred Kearney will be sharing his personal story at a special youth TED Talk event in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.