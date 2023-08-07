The Armidale Express
The Middlebrook Solar Farm proposal received 120 objections

Eva Baxter
Eva Baxter
August 7 2023 - 4:05pm
THERE were 120 objections to the Middlebrook Solar Farm submitted during the 28-day public consultation period, stacked up against just about five in support.

