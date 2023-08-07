Why this week is an important one in our history

When I was a student at university 20 years ago, our senior journalism lecturer used to talk about what editors wanted in a graduate.
He used to ask editors, and then inform students of the answers.
One that sticks in my mind is a response from one editor who had said he would like to find a graduate who knew when the Second World War ended.
Those lecture hall comments crossed my mind late last week, as we discussed the dates of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in a news meeting.
It all started with the anniversary of another war.
Last Thursday the Armidale RSL sub branch held a graveside vigil for Pte William (Billy) John Brett to mark a couple of anniversaries connected to the Vietnam War.
Brett, 21, was killed in an ambush while serving in Vietnam in 1967.
2023 marks 60 years since the arrival of the Australian Army Training team (AATTV) in South Vietnam (SVN) on August 3, 1962 and 50 years since the withdrawal of combat troops in 1972.
While covering that story, our journalist Lydia Roberts was introduced to Ron Vickress, a 96-year-old veteran from World War II.
It lead to another story, which we published on Monday morning, which you can read here.
The timining was fitting. This week is the anniversary of the events that brought World War II to an end in 1945.
August 6 marked 78 years since the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. Three days later, tanother atomic bomb was detonated above Nagasaki.
Then on August 14 the Japanese surrendered, an event Mr Vickress watched through his binoculars from his post as signalman on the corvette HMAS Pirie.
While we pause on Anzac Day every April and also honour the fallen on November 11, the month of August also brings around some dates that are timely reminders of the horrors of war and the sacrifice our serving men and women have made.
Thanks for reading and remember you can get in touch with us at the Express at armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
