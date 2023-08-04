Students from Woolgoolga High School's agriculture stream saw their Dorper lambs sold in the saleyards on Wednesday. It's just that their nearest sale yard for sheep is at Guyra, a three-hour drive over the Great Dividing Range.
The ag teacher, Gavin Whitburn, a former agronomist from Narrabri, said interest in agriculture classes was at a high level, with about 200 students taking the courses available.
The lambs sold for around the $100 mark, with Elders Guyra and Armidale auctioneer, Craig Waters, using one of the students to bid against the professional buyers to broaden the experience for the students further.
After the sheep and lamb sale, the students travelled to Eastern Plains Angus stud to watch the sale and see beef producers make decisions based on subjective and objective information.
Another highlight for the students was a short address by Stephanie Cameron, who has been selected for a wool traineeship by Elders.
Wayne Jenkyn of Elders Guyra and Armidale said Ms Cameron is a Guyra local with a solid family history in woo production and is already beginning to make her way.
"We've picked up a couple of clips because we've employed Stephanie," he said. "The new clients were pleased to see our organisation were putting back into the industry with a wool traineeship for Stephanie."
