Armidale veteran witnessed Tokyo surrender after Hiroshima bombing

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated August 7 2023 - 8:47am, first published 6:40am
Former signalman and Armidale identity Ron Vickress. He was in Tokyo just after the August 6 atomic bombing of Hiroshima.
RON Vickress remembers visiting Tokyo just after the atomic bombing.

Local News

