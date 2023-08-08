Group 19 senior rugby league has updated their fixtures for the first weekend of semi-finals.
In the men's and league tag competitions, the top four sides will battle for the premiership trophy while teams placed fifth through to eighth will battle for a reserve grade-style plate.
With only five teams in the under 18s, they will just play a straightforward one through four finals series.
Uralla-Walcha have withdrawn from the men's Plate series while the Inverell Hawks have withdrawn from the league tag Plate.
The third placed Inverell Hawks men will host the minor semi-finals on Saturday, August 12 at Varley Oval.
The first match will be at 11.40am and will see the Bingara Bullets and Glen Innes Magpies league taggers will go head-to-head for the top grade semi-final.
The under 18s fixture will be between the Narwan Eels and the Hawks at 12.50pm before the men's between the Inverell Hawks and the Moree Boomerangs.
Sunday will see men's minor premiers, the Guyra Super Spuds, host the major semi-finals.
The Guyra league tag team has been promoted to the Plate major semi-final after Inverell's withdrawal and, at 9.30am, their game begins against Walcha-Uralla.
Then at 10.40am ,the men's plate finals begin with a clash between fifth-placed Bingara and seventh-placed Glen Innes.
The top tier league tag begins at 12.20pm in a match up between the unbeaten Tingha Tigers women and the second-placed Warialda team.
Then the top-of-the-table match up between Glen Innes and Guyra's under 18 team begins at 1.30pm before the men's game between the Super Spuds and Narwan at 2.50pm.
The cost of entry has not been confirmed.
Australian Community Media has reached out to the Group 19 committee on multiple occasions but they are yet to respond.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips.
