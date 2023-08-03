4 bed | 2 baths | 1 car
This historic building in the heart of Walcha was once home to the town's saddler. Today it is home to The Walcha Gallery of Art and Guesthouse
Walcha is renowned for its thriving art community, and its Open Air Gallery consists of more than 60 sculptures by national and international artists.
The indoor gallery offers a space for artists of all forms to exhibit their craft whilst clientele ranging from local to overseas invest in such opportunity.
The Gallery consists of four rooms, a kitchenette, and external access to the backyard.
There is also the Guesthouse which consists of four bedrooms and a toilet upstairs.
Downstairs comprises of a kitchen, dining, and living area along with a bathroom and a laundry also with a shower/bath.
Rear lane access is available for the single garage and a carport/covered entertaining area.
The Guesthouse commenced in 2007 whilst the Art Gallery opened in 2009.
Both businesses' are an absolute asset to the beautiful Walcha.
Inspect and explore this fabulous investment opportunity and call Nellie Hayes on 0458 326 464 today
