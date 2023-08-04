If you visit NERAM on any given Wednesday, you may be lucky enough to be greeted by long-serving volunteer librarian Sylvia Ransom.
Sylvia has been the librarian at NERAM since 2011 and comes in once a week to maintain the museum's modest library.
Library and Information week, that runs until August 6, celebrates the work that library and information workers do all around Australia.
Sylvia's work has been vital to keeping NERAM's library up to date and catalogued and she has even unearthed a few hidden secrets during her time at the museum.
"Initially my job involved cataloguing the collection and organising it on the shelves," she said. "I also answer enquiries about the library and its contents.
"The core of the library is the books donated by Howard Hinton to the Armidale Teachers College at the same time as he was donating artworks. There are almost 650 titles in this part of the collection.
"There are some very valuable works here, as well as others whose value is that they represent what Hinton gave to the college, and what sort of art books were available in the period 1929-1948."
Sylvia said discovering the value of some of the books the museum owned had been surprising, with one book Colour Prints of Hiroshige - privately printed by P. Neville Barnett in 1937, an edition of 100 copies, signed and numbered, is worth more than $3000.
"But the biggest surprise was discovering the signed Margaret Preston print accompanying Recent Paintings 1928, which was quickly incorporated into our works on paper in the art store. We made the front page of the Armidale Express with that find.
"Another highlight has been commissioning a bookplate by a young local artist to place in library books acknowledging and recognising some significant donations to our library."
But without a doubt, what Sylvia loves the most working as the volunteer librarian at NERAM is meeting visitors and talking to them about art and the exhibitions.
"I get to use specialised skills that I have and make a contribution to NERAM," she said. "I have also learned a great deal about art, met some amazing artists and made some equally amazing friends through volunteering regularly at NERAM.
"Also, when working at the front counter I have enjoyed talking with visitors, like a couple recently who admired one of the paintings in the Hinton room, and then sent me a photo of the actual place used as the setting, because it is just up the road from their home, and they were so pleased to recognise it on the wall."
There are about 4500 items in the various collections in the NERAM library which is mainly used as a research collection for staff, but it is also available to the public by arrangement. The online catalogue can be found on the NERAM home page.
