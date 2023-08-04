The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News
What's on

NERAM highlights dedicated volunteer during Library Week

By Newsroom
Updated August 4 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sylvia Ransom's work has been vital to keeping NERAM's library up to date. Picture supplied
Sylvia Ransom's work has been vital to keeping NERAM's library up to date. Picture supplied

If you visit NERAM on any given Wednesday, you may be lucky enough to be greeted by long-serving volunteer librarian Sylvia Ransom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.