The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Support to change responsibility for NSW RFS assets

By Newsroom
Updated July 31 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country Mayors Association (CMA) chair and Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey says the association's members are "overwhelmingly in support" of the NSW Rural Fires Amendment (Red Fleet) Bill 2023.
Country Mayors Association (CMA) chair and Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey says the association's members are "overwhelmingly in support" of the NSW Rural Fires Amendment (Red Fleet) Bill 2023.

A survey by the Country Mayors Association of NSW (CMA) has shown more than 75 per cent of members are in favour of transferring ownership of NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) vehicles, fire trucks and buildings from local councils back to the State Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.