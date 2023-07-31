The Wests Tigers-Rabbitohs NRL match was not the only footy match of note to watch in Tamworth this week, with a second special event held across July 27 and 28, providing plenty of action - with a message.
The footy competition was the result of work between the Oxley Police Command and the Office of the Advocate for Children and Young People (ACYP), who invited the BackTrack team's Tracker Network to help run a special rugby league competition designend to bring kids together and create a "positive narrative" about kids and sport.
The two-day event included a community meeting designed to start a conversation about how best to support young people in the Tamworth community, and offer guidance and training within a community driven initiative.
The competition drew six teams, featuring more than 60 young people, aged 14 to 19 years.
Fit 4 Change from the Police Citizen's Youth Club, and a team from the Gomeroi Culture Academy represented Tamworth, and lined up against four visiting teams from BackTrack's Tracker Network.
These were: Making Tracks, Broken Hill; LeaderLife, Dubbo; Ruff TRACK, from the Hawkesbury, and a BackTrack a group representing Armidale and Tenterfield.
This was the first time the event has been held in Tamworth, and as well as showcasing the work of the BackTrack youth organisation, the competitors also had the chance to meet and train with some representative players from the Wests Tigers team.
Speaking from the sidelines, Oxley Police District Acting Superintendent Brendan Madgwick said it was great to see the teams come together, enjoy themselves, and have a good time on the field, "playing for bragging rights".
ACYP representative Zoe Robinson said ACYP had worked closely with BackTrack for many years, and both wanted to demonstrate the positivity of youth, "to show everyone how good youth can be through community driven programs at a local level".
Tracker Network executive manager Marcus Watson said it was great to see the Tamworth community being proactive and focusing on identifying where there was a need for youth support programs.
"It's exciting to see the [BackTrack] program being replicated, to see a community like Tamworth," he said.
"There are so many regional towns with kids missing the help they need and falling through the cracks because there is no alternative service to assist those who are not academic."
The community meeting was held on Thursday night, July 27, during which Tracker Network representatives explained the program model to local stakeholders and opened it up to discussion to see if it might "fill any gaps" in the local system, a BackTrack spokesperson said.
Local stakeholders, including police, youth justice workers, education and health representatives, and the Aboriginal Land Council joined the meeting, along with local youth representatives.
The spokesperson said there had been great engagement from community stakeholders, but that it would be up to the local community to identify its needs.
"We are here to support as much or as little as the local community would like, and offer examples of what has worked in other communities," the spokesperson said.
