CLONE tractors and crop-spraying drones will be a part of New England and North West farms within the next two seasons, according to a soil expert.
UNE Associate Professor Oliver Knox says these robots are already being used on smaller properties.
"If we're to get serious about protecting our soil, then we have to look at less traffic on the ground and lighter machinery, which would mean less compressed soil," Associate Professor Knox said.
That means using more nimble clone tractors, that work in clusters, rather than one large, cumbersome vehicle.
Moree farmers are the backbone of the community, so maintaining the viability of their business is essential, the University of New England academic says.
Clone tractors involve several robotically driven, lighter machines which spray, plant, plough and weed crops.
These would replace the current practice of one enormous, heavy vehicle that compacts soil and ultimately makes the ground less fertile.
Also, rather than a spray rig, a better spraying program would be drones capable of covering 16 hectares in an hour, Associate Professor Knox said.
"Drones are also typically a lot cheaper than current ways of spraying crops."
Drones could also be used to apply fertiliser on crops.
Robots currently play a part in smaller farms across Australia, however, Associate Professor Knox is hopeful such technology will be in use in and around larger, cotton farms in Moree and the district by 2026.
Associate Professor Knox also advised farmers to draw up a water plan and consider best use of current water stocks, as the district looks set to dip back into drought.
"As we move into drought, the worst thing a farmer can do is leave their soil bare.
"Bare soil is prone to wind-based erosion, so planting ground cover now is very important."
The academic has a long history in the cotton industry, having initially worked in and around Narrabri from 2003 to 2008, before taking up the position of coordinator of UNE's cotton hub.
