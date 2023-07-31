Hitting the ground running with the news

We have welcomed two new journalists to our New England team this month, and I wanted to highlight a couple of their stories this week.
Lydia Roberts is no stranger to The Armidale Express having been editor of the masthead for several years.
On the weekend Lydia was at Belgrave Cinema for the premiere of the documentary Rachel's Farm, where more than 150 people from watched the documentary that detailed how Ward started regenerative farming on her Nambucca Valley property.
Lydia also covered the NSW Upper House inquiry which came to Armidale last week.
The visit by the standing committee from the NSW Upper House was part of the inquiry into the feasibility of undergrounding the transmission infrastructure for renewable energy projects in the state.
Our other addition to the newsroom is Heath Forsyth.
Last week Heath wrote a wonderful profile on Dr Margaret C Sharpe, who is leaving Armidale after 45 years here. Margaret is moving to Queensland to work on a project helping rejuvenate traditional indigenous dialect.
Having new journalists join a team is always exciting, but especially after the past 12 months where we - like many businesses - have faced the challenge of hiring staff in a very competitive jobs market.
In my 15 years as an editor I had never seen a period where it had been so difficult to find journalists to take on roles, but I was heartened last month after returning from leave to see Heath's application had come in for the Express position.
The new journos join a team which also includes Mitchell Craig in news and Ellen Dunger in sport, who are both very experienced in their roles covering the New England region.
You can always reach out to us if you have news tip at armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Thanks for reading and have a great week.
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
