The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Environment

Acting royalty Rachel Ward's score card for farmers | Many could do better

LR
By Lydia Roberts
July 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Actress Rachel Ward at the premiere of her documentary, Rachel's Farm, at the Belgrave cinema in Dumaresq Street on July 30.
Actress Rachel Ward at the premiere of her documentary, Rachel's Farm, at the Belgrave cinema in Dumaresq Street on July 30.

ROCOCHETING weather patterns and fluctuating markets has given actress-director Rachel Ward a renewed respect for farmers, she told an audience in Armidale on July 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.