The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Actor Rachel Ward in Armidale to open her latest film, Rachel's Farm

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated July 28 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Ward on her Nambucca Valley farm. She will open her documentary, Rachel's Farm, on July 30 at Armidale's Belgrave Cinema.
Rachel Ward on her Nambucca Valley farm. She will open her documentary, Rachel's Farm, on July 30 at Armidale's Belgrave Cinema.

ACTING royalty Rachel Ward will bring a touch of stardom to Armidale on Sunday, when she opens her latest film, Rachel's Farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

Ad feats and special publications journalist

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.