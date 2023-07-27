July 28-30
Eight international movies will be screened at the Armidale Playhouse over a 48 hour period for the White Rhino Club International Film Festival.
Movies from China, Israel, Germany/Norway, Argentina/Spain, India, Sweden and France will delight movie goers.
Movie times are 7pm Friday, July 28, then from 10.30am on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday, July 29
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Christmas in July High Tea will be held at Armidale City Bowling Club on Saturday, July 29, from 2pm to 5pm.
Tickets are available for $55, which includes glass of champagne, afternoon tea and games.
The event raises funds for the local Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Sunday
Fresh produce and other items, including handmade and handcrafted products, will be available from stallholders at the markets in the Beardy Street Mall. The markets are on Sunday morning and it starts at 8.30am. Armidale Markets in the Mall are held monthly on the last Sunday of each month.
August 7
Trains North will host a major public forum, The Main North Line: Securing a Vital Asset for our Future, at the Armidale City Bowling Club at 5.45pm on Monday, August 7.
Experts will speak on a range of topics. They will highlight community benefits of restoring trains north of Armidale to QLD.
Rail as a driver of economic and social growth, including better public transport between regional centres and major cities, will be explored. A commercial business case will be made for revival of rail freight.
The advantages of shifting freight from road to rail, such as road safety and maintenance, will also be canvassed. Historic trains offer a tourist attraction. There will be ample opportunity for the audience to ask questions and make comments of their own.
The forums are free and open to the public. All are welcome. For further information contact trainsnorth@hotmail.com.
