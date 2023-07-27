Rugby league within the region has struggled in recent years but that hasn't stopped a handful of hard-working volunteers from being recognised by the sports governing body for their efforts.
NSW Rugby League announced the winners of their annual Community Awards and three from our region received accolades.
Narwan Eels committee member Candita Collins won the NSWRL Indigenous Volunteer of the Year, while Moree Junior Rugby League received the top gong in the NSWRL Community Rugby League Club of the Year.
Group 19 junior rugby league president Billy Hamilton was awarded the Northern Region's Volunteer of the Year.
Collins was a deserved winner. She has helped the club field an under 18s team for the first time since their return to Group 19.
Collins was modest upon hearing the news.
"This came as a really big surprise and I can think of so many others who do just as much if not more for their own clubs and community," she said.
"I can't take all the credit, I'm lucky to have a strong team beside me who are just as passionate and have worked just as hard to achieve our club goals this year!
"We certainly can't forget our players and supporters either, they drive our motivation and encourage us to always do our best!"
NSWRL said her contribution to providing "youths with a safe and supportive environment and promoting "the club's motto of family-community-football" was vital to the sport in the area.
"Collins has played a vital role in fixing the club's relationship with the community, hitting record participation numbers for the 2023 season, and creating a strong family culture around the wider community," NSWRL said in a media release.
"She is the treasurer at the Eels but also holds roles as trainer, secretary, grants officer and ground manager."
The Club of the Year is also a prestigious award.
The committee of Moree Junior Rugby League has worked hard to keep the club running.
"The club has created many initiatives to increase the recruitment and retention of players and volunteers including rebranding the club to promote respect, positivity, unity, discipline, and inclusivity," NSWRL's statement said.
"The town's two senior clubs, the Boars and the Boomerangs, who had previously been fierce adversaries, were brought together to ease any community tension with the colours and logos of both clubs incorporated to create a neutral environment for all participants.
"For the first time in 2023, the club has every grade from Under 6s to Under 16s including all available League Tag age groups."
The NSWRL Club of the Year receives a $2000 voucher from Steeden for club equipment and assistance in hosting a club BBQ, while the NSWRL Regional Award winners receive an invite to the Brad Fittler Medal and a plaque to commemorate their achievements.
As the recipient of the Northern Region Volunteer of the Year Billy Hamilton was recognised for his tireless efforts for more than 20 years to junior rugby league, particularly in Inverell and surrounds.
"On top of his full-time job, he maintains the home ground every week by mowing and marking the field, cleaning the toilets and sheds, and assisting all the coaches," NSWRL said.
"Hamilton travels upwards of 100km any given weekend to help Group 19 clubs and played a key role in getting Tingha Juniors back up and running."
Group 19 junior rugby league secretary Kasey Elliot congratulated the recipients.
"Stephen [Cory] and the Moree committee have worked tirelessly for the kids to be able to play footy," she said.
"It is a credit to Moree JRL on what they have achieved in the past two seasons.
"Billy Hamilton is inspiring. Billy has not had children in minor league for many years and still devotes his time and effort so, as he always, says 'the kids can play footy'.
"He is not only the chairman of the Group 19 JRL board, a referee, league safe, first aid officer, but a genuine guy that will help out any club."
