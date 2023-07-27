The Armidale Express
Home/Latest News

NSW Rugby League honours their hard-working volunteers

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
July 27 2023 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree Junior Rugby League (top), Candita Collins (bottom left) and Billy Hamilton (right) were honoured for their efforts by NSW Rugby League.
Moree Junior Rugby League (top), Candita Collins (bottom left) and Billy Hamilton (right) were honoured for their efforts by NSW Rugby League.

Rugby league within the region has struggled in recent years but that hasn't stopped a handful of hard-working volunteers from being recognised by the sports governing body for their efforts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Dunger

Ellen Dunger

Sport journalist

Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.