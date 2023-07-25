The Armidale Express
Home/Comment/Your Say
Letters

We have equal voting rights and need to keep it that way

By Letter to the Editor
Updated July 26 2023 - 8:34am, first published 8:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We have equal voting rights and need to keep it that way
We have equal voting rights and need to keep it that way

The Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not been giving us enough information about the divisive 'Voice'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.