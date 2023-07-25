We have equal voting rights and need to keep it that way

The Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not been giving us enough information about the divisive 'Voice'.
But Thomas Mayo a Union Official, who wrote the book on the proposed constitutional change and sits on Albo's Referendum Working Group, which drafted the referendum question and who's signature is on the Uluru Statement, has given us some incite into the future workings of the 'Voice'.
Mayo says the 'Voice' is a campaign tool to punish politicians, abolish colonialist institutions and pay the rent, pay reparations and compensation.
HAVE YOUR SAY: CLICK HERE TO SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Rather than what the PM described as an 'inspiring and unifying moment' Mayo told a conference of communists that 'there is nothing that we can do that is more powerful than building a First Nation Voice, a black institution, a black political force to be reckoned with'.
Mayo revealed the divisive aims behind the 'Voice' at Invasion Day and Black Lives Matter protests, revealing the Voice's radical origins to the Search Foundation, which describes itself as the successor organisation of the Communist Party of Australia.
We are all Australians, represented by elected members of Parliament and with equal voting rights.
Keep it that way when you vote NO on the Voice Referendum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.