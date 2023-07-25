After sewing up the Group 19 minor premiership the weekend before, the Guyra Super Spuds took their foot off the gas when they faced a hungry Glen Innes Magpies outfit on Saturday.
The Magpies hosted the Spuds and from the beginning of the match, peppered the visitors but couldn't convert.
The Spuds eventually got out to an 18-4 lead but the Magpies clawed their way back.
The sides traded tries but the Guyra side held on for a 34-32 win.
Super Spuds president Grant Robertson said it was a bit of a lacklustre effort but they were missing half of their normal side.
"We had eight blokes missing from our first choice starting 13 and it showed," he said.
"But you can't fault the effort of the blokes who played.
"They were busted at times and they hung in there. Billy Youman was the best player on the field by a mile.
"He was outstanding. Winning the minor premiership already has made it hard to keep them motivated, but the effort was great.
"There were several blokes who had their best game of the year."
In the league tag, the Super Spuds look likely to miss the finals after succumbing to the hosts 30-12.
They sit in sixth place and face the undefeated premiers in the Tingha Tigers this Sunday
"The girls just didn't bring their best game when it really counted, which is a shame," Robertson said.
"They've really worked hard and played well, but it's a close comp and all those draws and close losses will come back to bite them."
The under 18 fixture was a battle for the minor premiership and it was the hosts who got the job done to claim top spot.
The Magpies won 20-10.
"The 18s will finish second, but on their day they can win the comp," Robertson said.
"They just need a fair share of the ball in the big games."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
