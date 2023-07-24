The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Businesses rally to help Baby Douglas get back on his feet

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated July 24 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT may take a village just to raise a child, but it takes almost as much to move a 1000-kilogram steer when he's not feeling well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.