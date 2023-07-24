The Armidale Express
Moree-based Oscar Pearse has been elected to the NSW Farmers Board after attending its annual conference.

Updated July 24 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:50pm
Moree farmer Oscar Pearse
A SIXTH generation mixed cropping farmer and beef producer from the North West region will take on a leadership role at state level.

