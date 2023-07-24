Nine local community organisations have benefitted from the latest round of Armidale Council's community small grants program.
Mayor Sam Coupland said the grants of up to $3000 were given to community groups to deliver one-off initiatives across a broad range of programs to enhance the lives of residents.
"This year's grants program aims to encourage, support and promote community groups and volunteers in their invaluable contributions to our community," Cr Coupland said.
READ ALSO:
Senior Pastor Tom Melbourne from St Mark's UNE church, said the grant was an amazing help and would go a long way towards enriching the lives of foster children in the Armidale region.
The funding will go directly towards the St Mark's extended family foster children's camp that occurs during the school holidays.
"The foster children's camp is a week-long event full of activities that the foster children may not otherwise get to experience such as rock climbing or spending time in a recording studio and learning about music production," Tom said.
"The grant allows us to provide these experiences to the children without worrying or feeling constrained by financial stresses."
The funding round closed on 21 May 2023 with a total of 21 applications received from a diverse group of organisations from across the Local Government Area.
Another local organisation that has benefited is the Helping Children and Families Association (HCFA).
HCFA is a local Armidale charity that has been providing services to families in need of additional support for over 15 years.
They have recently been experiencing financial struggles after the group's benefactor, Dr Marie Delaney passed away in 2019 and the loss of sponsorship meant that the ongoing costs associated with the charity could not be met.
HCFA president Lone Petrov said the group's situation is looking promising thanks in part to the ARC grant.
"Our finances are looking far better now than they were at the end of the financial year and we are very grateful to the ARC and Armidale community for their continued support," Lone said.
"We are currently visiting about seven local families; we have recently trained new volunteers and have other families on the waiting list for the services that our volunteers provide."
The small grants program was designed to assist local community groups and organisations to continue to deliver a service or event that benefits the local region.
The ARC community grants program is typically offered twice a year across $20,000 in annual funding.
However, in the 2022/23 financial year, resourcing issues caused a delay to the usual program and funds were consolidated into one round to ensure community organisations did not miss out on applying.
Two rounds of community grant funding will again be offered in the 2023/24 financial year.
Council has committed to undertake a review of its grants process and this is ongoing, however, progress has been delayed due to available resources but is expected within the next six months.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.