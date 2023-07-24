When the health system works well

Last week I wrote about the challenges in our health system.
Specifically we looked at waiting times in the emergency department.
It prompted Jan Kleeman to email me with what was a "good news" story about the hospital's emergency department.
Jan's email, which I am sharing with you below, explained how satisfied she was with the care she received, which was pleasing to hear.
Eight months ago I experienced severe gut pain, was unable to hold down food or water and was becoming seriously dehydrated. I rang my local GP and was advised to present directly to Armidale Hospital Emergency Department.
I was worried and concerned; I had read press reports about the state of our region's health care availability and facilities. Although I was a 'Private' patient I knew that in Armidale I would have to be treated in a 'Public' facility around which 'bad news' was often centered and which appeared at times to be more about politics than available health care.
Within just nine hours I had been examined by a very competent medical team, had a CT scan that was assessed locally and by analysts in Sydney, and was successfully operated on by a very skilled surgeon who removed the offending part of my colon containing a cancerous growth.
Over the next five 5 days I was constantly monitored, underwent more scans, one of which was done during the night after hours by technicians who willingly responded to the after hours call so that a diagnosis could be obtained quickly and assessed by experts in Armidale as well as experts in Sydney; thanks to this digital age.
Over the intervening 8 months I have been referred to and received advice and follow up on appropriate treatment from specialists at Armidale hospital whose very existence I had never heard of but who were able to answer my numerous questions based on their clinical and scientific expertise; an Oncologist, a Physician, a highly regarded Surgeon, all backed up by a very efficient Radiology unit a pathology unit, a professional and caring nursing team and the ongoing coordination skills of my GP. who is the central keeper of my numerous test results and coordinator general of my ongoing health program to the extent that the collaborated advice now leaves me free of the need for any further tests and medical appointments for 2 years.
And there are other good news stories for Armidale; like the anaesthetist for one of my procedures who explained I would not get a separate bill from him because he no longer felt the need for a mansion in Double Bay; he recognised the benefits of living and working in Armidale. He may well have had his tongue in his cheek but he presented a good lesson which as a community we should heed.
Maybe I was at the right place at the right time; whatever; I am immensely grateful for the dedicated expert skills, technology and medical advice I was able to immediately access in an emergency; all of which are rarely acknowledged publicly. There is always room for improvements in any institution but in Armidale we have access to excellent health care, diagnostic medical technology facilities and on line back up facilities to aid local practitioners; all of which should be lauded rather than overshadowed by tales of having to wait; to wait perhaps while someone has a more urgent need for attention than our own.
Have you go an experience you would like to share? Remember you can contact The Express at armidaleexpress@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Thanks for reading, and have a great week!
Laurie Bullock
Group Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.