When the health system works well

Maybe I was at the right place at the right time; whatever; I am immensely grateful for the dedicated expert skills, technology and medical advice I was able to immediately access in an emergency; all of which are rarely acknowledged publicly. There is always room for improvements in any institution but in Armidale we have access to excellent health care, diagnostic medical technology facilities and on line back up facilities to aid local practitioners; all of which should be lauded rather than overshadowed by tales of having to wait; to wait perhaps while someone has a more urgent need for attention than our own.