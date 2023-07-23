CATHY Ewin and her husband didn't know what Borderline Personality Disorder was when their daughter began developing it.
After a long battle with understanding the illness, the couple now facilitate a free 12-week Family Connections program in New England, that brings loved ones of people with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) together, to learn the tools to help deal with it.
People with BPD have difficulty regulating strong emotions, which can cause troubled relationships and a disturbed sense of self.
Ms Ewin's daughter's condition became prevalent during her high school years when she experienced self harm and suicidal thoughts.
It's an incredibly difficult disorder to deal with as a family member, her mother told the Leader, and finding help in Tamworth was a struggle too.
Ms Ewin's daughter had a negative stint in Banksia at the age of 15, and her parents weren't included in the conversations their daughter was having with mental health professionals.
"Everyone was forgetting the fact that we went home with this person, and we needed strategies to manage her," Ms Ewin said.
"It was very alienating and very confusing, very difficult to know exactly what we could do to help her."
READ ALSO:
Ms Ewin took her daughter to see psychologists in Newcastle every week, and then Armidale, until they found a psychiatrist in Tamworth that gelled well, and she began to improve.
For Ms Ewin and her husband, it was the Family Connections program that helped them understand the diagnosis, what she went through, and ways they could be proactive in helping her.
The program is a free 12-week course which provides information and research on BPD and family functioning, as well as discusses treatment theories and practices and individual and family coping skills based on dialectical behaviour therapy.
Ms Ewin and her husband are facilitating the course for between eight to 15 participants in Tamworth, which starts on Wednesday, August 2. Ms Ewin said one of the most beneficial aspects of the program was that it brought people together who were dealing with a similar issue.
Now aged 26, Ms Ewin's daughter has learnt tools which help her manage her emotions, although she's not completely out of the woods.
"It's a really, really hard journey, and it's hard for the loved one and for the people supporting that loved one," Ms Ewin said.
"But being at the point where I am now, I look at my daughter who is just an amazing human being and there were so many times where I just couldn't imagine her future.
"There is hope, and you just need to get the right help."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.