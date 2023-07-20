New England Nomads assistant coach Fraser Menzies believes gaining momentum in their final two regular season matches is essential in their lead up to finals after some less-than-ideal circumstances in the last few weeks.
The Nomads have scrimped and scraped for players in recent rounds and were forced to forfeit against Inverell in round 11 of the AFL North West competition due to a lack of numbers.
"We always go through these patches where we gain some really good momentum during the year and then in the space of a couple weeks it just unfolds," Menzies said.
They did manage to pull a side together against the Tamworth Kangaroos in their last start for round 12 to put together a 26.16-172 to 2.7-19 victory.
But there's still question marks over whether they will get a full team for this Saturday's clash against Gunnedah in Narrabri.
"We will probably struggle to get a team but I am thinking at this stage we will probably get around that 16, 17 mark," Menzies said.
"I think it is quite a small ground so it might work in our favour."
If they are short on numbers, they will still be aiming to put together a similar performance to the one they displayed against the Roos with an emphasis on limiting their opponents, rather than going all out in attack.
"The foundations we are starting to create is go all-in in defence," Menzies said.
"Then basically as soon as we get the ball, we just want to attack, attack, attack.
"Create the foundations where we defend really well but then when it is our time to go, let's get the ball rolling kind of thing."
They'll have the two games to practice with a bye in round 15.
Menzies drove home the point to his side that they need to be ruthless.
"If we want to create that foundation to beat them come finals we need to have really good win. Not just get-the-job done like we have done in the past, but actually put teams to bed and play four quarters of footy.
"We are a really skillful side, we have got some great youth in the team and we run really well with the ball.
"So the biggest thing for us is that ball movement. Coming off the back-half, we need to get that going and I think that is something we can exploit come finals."
The Nomads are sitting in second position on the table.
The finals begin on August 12 with the minor premiers in the women's division hosting the first week.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
