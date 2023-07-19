The Glen Innes Magpies still have two out of three of their teams in contention for a spot in the semi-finals and they did no harm to their chances against Uralla-Walcha on Saturday.
The league tag team kept their opponents try-less to record a 20-2 victory against the Jillaroos.
Magpies president Sam Schiffmann said things clicked for the side.
"The girls were really impressive, it was probably the best game they have played all year," he said.
"They just defended really well and ran good lines.
"The first 10 minutes was a bit slow but they held Walcha-Uralla out and then they [Walcha-Uralla] got the penalty goal and went to 2-nil up.
"The switch flicked about 10 minutes in and put on a really nice display."
The Sunday fixture meant the group of women who play rugby union for the Glen Innes Elks on Saturdays could turn out for the Magpies
It made a difference.
"Brooke Klingner had an absolute blinder and Kirsty Grange wasn't far behind her," Schiffmann said.
"It is good for the town that the girls play both sports and good they are competitive in both."
The win keeps them in fifth position, equal on points with fourth-placed Bingara and sixth-placed Inverell.
They will need to topple the third-placed Guyra team this Sunday.
The under 18s played against Tingha and romped home with the mercy rule coming into effect early in the second-half.
"The under 18s put on a really good performance against Tingha on the weekend," Schiffmann said.
"They just played 11-a-side because Tingha only had 11.
"They had Tingha all wrapped up under the mercy rule four minutes into the second-half."
Their win sets up a huge game against the Guyra Super Spuds under 18s team this Sunday.
They sit equal on competition points with Glen Innes in front on points differential.
The men's game resulted in a draw with the Magpies down on troops.
"We had a memorial day for Dale Keegan who passed away, he coached a lot of the boys," Schiffmann said.
"We started really well but we only had 13 players and a couple of early injuries hurt us late.
"Unfortunately we couldn't cross the line towards the end of the game."
They welcomed back Zac Willis eight weeks after tearing his bicep.
"He can't do a pushup but he can take a hit up," he said.
The Magpies host the Guyra Super Spuds in all three grades this Sunday for a sponsors day.
"We have a sponsors day for our last home game.
"It would be good to get a really big crowd there for our last home game for the season.
"We invite everyone along, all supporters and sponsors."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
