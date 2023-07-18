A New England woman has been caught sneaking drugs into a prison after hiding them in balloons, in her mouth.
Susan Maree Johnston fronted Tamworth Local Court after she was arrested for shoving drugs inside balloons, hiding them in her mouth, and sneaking them into a prison in Cessnock.
Court documents reveal the 61-year-old hid 39 Buprenorphine strips - a drug used to treat acute pain, chronic pain, and opioid dependence - to give to her son who is an inmate at the Shortland Correctional Centre in Cessnock.
In court, Johnston's Legal Aid defence solicitor Yolondie Cherry said it was a "compassionate" and "out of character" crime.
On the day of the offending on March 25, corrective officers had been tipped off about the West Tamworth woman.
CCTV from her previous visits showed Johnston pulling the balloons out of her mouth and handing them to her son during visiting hours.
At about 10:20am, the 61-year-old entered the prison, which includes signs displaying prohibited items at the entry, to meet with her son during visitation hours.
Due to the intel about Johnston previously sneaking drugs into the prison, corrective officers were monitoring her the entire time.
The 61-year-old was seen walking into the visitation room, pulling the small balloon out of her mouth, and slipping the drugs to her son while giving him a hug.
Officers homed in on the pair and a scuffle broke out to remove the drugs from the inmate.
Johnston was taken into a separate room and questioned by police but refused to provide any answers.
She was charged with one count of possess prohibited drug; supply a prohibited drug; and bring a prohibited drug into a place of detention.
In court, police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington said it was methodical offence.
"This appears to be very planned, something that thought has gone into," she said.
Magistrate Julie Soars said it was a "serious offence" which can "create problems in the jail system".
She said deterring Johnston - and the community - from committing further offences was important.
But, Ms Soars said the 61-year-old's lack of a record, and the pressure to help out a family member would be of benefit to her.
Ms Soars warned Johnston not to commit any further offences, and sentenced her to a 14 month good behaviour bond for sneaking in the drug; and 12 months of good behaviour for the supply charge.
She was convicted without any further penalty for the possess prohibited drug charge.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
