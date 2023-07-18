A MAN has defended allegations he stole ammunition, portable radios, tools and hoses from Rural Fire Service sheds in the New England region.
Tobin Claydon appeared in Tamworth Local Court this week where he pleaded not guilty to stealing a long list of firefighting equipment from a RFS station in Watsons Creek.
The 23-year-old was arrested as part of a secret police operation last month, where officers allege they found a large quantity of tools, portable fridges, ammunition and radios at a Balala Road property, west of Uralla.
READ ALSO:
Officers allege Claydon stole grinders, hoses, tech and impact guns, fire hoses, chainsaws, batteries, power tools and a wood splitter between April 16 and April 19 at Watsons Creek.
He's also accused of making off with a fridge freezer, portable radios, first aid kits, a scan camera, fuel cans, fire pumps and a whipper snipper.
Claydon is also facing one charge of larceny; and one count of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage.
Police allege he stole a security camera - worth $10,000 - from Formline between 11:25pm and 11:30pm on May 29.
He's also accused of placing almost $10,000 worth of items on Biffins Excavation Hire's account - without their knowledge - for his own use across two days in June.
The items have been seized by police, and Claydon has been on strict bail conditions since he was arrested on June 27.
In court, his Legal Aid defence solicitor asked to loosen his bail conditions to decrease the hours of his curfew.
She told the court the 23-year-old chops and delivers wood to properties hours away for a living.
"He hasn't been able to make money or cut wood because he's worried he won't make it back in time [for the curfew]," she said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington said she would oppose removing the curfew altogether, but agreed it could be loosened.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the timing of the alleged offences supported the need for a curfew, but agreed to change the time frame.
"That's better than nothing," she said.
The matter will return to court in September.
Claydon was arrested as part of a police operation targeting those behind break and enters and trespass incidents at NSW RFS sheds across Tamworth and the Northern Tablelands.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.