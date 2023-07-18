The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Realistic' about renewables and rising energy prices | Letter to the editor

By Letter to the Editor
July 19 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barnaby Joyce.
Barnaby Joyce.

With reference to the article Blaming renewables for pricey power is 'complete rubbish', business says (The Armidale Express, July 17), the issue of intermittent renewables and rising energy prices is anything but obscure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.