'Realistic' about renewables and rising energy prices | Letter to the editor

With reference to the article Blaming renewables for pricey power is 'complete rubbish', business says (The Armidale Express, July 17), the issue of intermittent renewables and rising energy prices is anything but obscure.
It is more a matter and observation and common sense - not intrigue and guess work.
Firstly, when making international comparisons, countries with the highest penetration of intermittent renewable energy sources per capita such as wind and solar PV coincidently have by far the highest energy prices.
Examples include Denmark and Germany. Electricity prices in Demark and Germany are more than triple of those in the USA and six times higher than those of China. Not surprisingly, Denmark generates about 55% from wind energy, Germany about 25%, whereas the USA generates about 9% from wind and China only about 6%.
Unlike conventional sources of electricity production, the output of intermittent renewables can not be controlled and can vary wildly from season to season, day to day and from hour to hour. Essentially countries with renewables end up with two parallel electricity generating systems: one when the wind blows hard and sun shines bright, and another to keep things going at all other times.
The grid becomes complex and ends up with numerous back-up solutions such as batteries, hydro, hydrogen, not to mention gas and diesel generators...To make matters even worse, whole new networks of transmission lines become necessary, because getting energy from one region to another at short notice simply can't be done with the current grid setup.
What are the estimated costs of the Australian renewable energy dream? The new transmission lines will apparently cost $12 billion - assuming no blowout in costs.
For the rest of it, Net Zero suggests that $1.5 trillion is required to meet the 2030 renewable energy targets. In total that is just under one year of Australia's economic output.
If this is achieved in the next seven years, then that means the one seventh of Australia's economic output will have to be dedicated towards this new renewables setup. Good luck trying to find all that investment in the first place, but even if that were possible, then there is no hope of taming inflation or achieving much else as a nation for the foreseeable future. The bad news: wind turbines and solar panels only last about 20 years, so how will this process be repeated in future before destroying Australia economically and clogging up the country with unprecedented waste?
Where do the costs of renewables stop? A quick glance over the renewable energy zone map produced by AEMO suggests that about one third of Eastern Australia will be become renewable energy zones - not to mention the existing projects that already cover vast areas of rural Australia.
Where will that leave the countless farmers who may struggle with the noise issues; the decreased output of agricultural land; the cumulative environmental impacts?
I think Barnaby Joyce is giving us a reality check; he is being politically controversial, but sincere. If there is anyone that is serving us "complete rubbish", I feel that is the renewables industry.
