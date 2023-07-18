Every proponent of the proposed Voice that I have seen and heard is clear that, in whatever form it takes - which is to be determined by the elected representatives of the Australian parliament, and will NOT be in the constitution - it will NOT have the final word, or any kind of veto, and can be changed or totally reconfigured by the parliament if, as Noel Pearson has continually said, it is not improving the lives and outcomes of Indigenous Australians.

