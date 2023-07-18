HAVE YOUR SAY: CLICK HERE TO SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR
I must say I find the opinion piece by Katrina Humphries, given what we do KNOW about the proposed Indigenous Voice to be enshrined in the constitution, at best perplexing, at worst totally disingenuous.
Every proponent of the proposed Voice that I have seen and heard is clear that, in whatever form it takes - which is to be determined by the elected representatives of the Australian parliament, and will NOT be in the constitution - it will NOT have the final word, or any kind of veto, and can be changed or totally reconfigured by the parliament if, as Noel Pearson has continually said, it is not improving the lives and outcomes of Indigenous Australians.
It is clear that after decades of trying a top-down approach by governments that this has not closed the so-called 'gap' between Indigenous and non-indigenous Australians.
As Fred Chaney says eloquently (Saturday Paper, 15/7/23), this is because: "... we have not listened and have not treated Indigenous people as the essential agents in their own lives ... There is nothing to fear and much to gain from recognising the First Australians in our constitution and providing them with an independent voice."
I respect Katrina Humphries and Ian Johnstone but am saddened by their contributions about the coming Referendum in last week's Armidale Express.
Something that was so simple - and really so sensible and generous - has become something sounding so complex and far from its original intent.
The first question simply asks for acknowledgement that Aboriginal people were long established here when the British colonisers arrived [beginning the next chapter of Australian history].
The second point is also simple - Aboriginal people should have an opportunity to offer a contribution about laws that affect them. This contribution does not have to be acted upon.
The points Katrina asked are valid points, but not the subjects of the referendum. The Constitution does not detail processes - the document would be endless.
Discussion of details and implementation is for Parliament, if agreed then to government legislation. When policies are left to legislation they can easily be abolished by the next government of whatever stripe. Then we are back where we started, without much-needed better outcomes than now.
Past money has been wasted, often with good intentions, when policy has been made and enacted through a white lens. Projects announced, then funding cut before having a chance; promises made then promisers moved on and new people in government positions with little real interaction with any aboriginal input.
I have to say I have been very privileged to be associated for many years with Aboriginal people and organisations and have seen the chaotic, tragic and unfairly weighted situation, firsthand, again and again. Surely we can sensibly do better. Keep it simple and inclusive.
Do you want to change the Australian Constitution?
Our referendum is asking us to vote: Yes or No.
This is how the revised constitution would read if changed. Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples section 129 In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the First Peoples of Australia:
1.There shall be a body to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;
2. The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice.
3.The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws a with respondent to matters relating to the composition functions, powers, and procedures of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
A double majority is needed for success. This means a national majority of voters in the states and territories. Also, a majority of voters in a majority of the states at least four out of six states.
I am voting YES. I want democracy in Australia to expand. Lobbyists can walk into parliament and speak to parliamentarians about any issue they represent.
For example, supporters of mining in Australia have regular access to parliamentarians. I am not arguing for or against mining. I am arguing for, access to the processes that uphold democracy in our country.
Simply, "The Voice will be a representative advisory body that gives advice on decisions affecting First Nations peoples".
A Voice to Parliament will allow issues such as health, education, housing, employment, and land management to be discussed, within parliament.
A constitutional change will enshrine that first nations people will be heard, and the democratic process will be emboldened, expanded, given a richness, by including access for Indigenous people.
