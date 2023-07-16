The Guyra Super Spuds have put themselves in the box seat for a Group 19 rugby league premiership tilt after beating the Narwan Eels in the third-last round of the season.
The Spuds men found themselves behind on the scoreboard three minutes in before captain-coach Jayden French posted his side's first try.
The two sides continued to trade tries throughout the match but the Spuds clung on to beat the side 34-28.
Super Spuds president Grant Robertson said it was a tough encounter but the side showed resolve to get the job done.
"Narwan were very physical again," he said.
"They are a much bigger side than us and they use it to their advantage.
"There was a period just before halftime where we held out several sets on our line and that was probably crucial.
"Then we had a strong period in the second half where we scored three tries in a row and when teams are going tit for tat those back to back scores are very important.
"All three games were close and intense."
The Spuds sit five points clear of the second-placed Moree Boomerangs with two rounds remaining.
It has been a turnaround for the Spuds after not fielding a team in the 2022 season.
This year they have managed to pull together teams in all three grades - men's, league tag and under 18s - and all are in finals contention.
President Grant Robertson was elated with the result.
"That sews up the minor premiership in A grade, so we'll get the major semi here," he said.
"It's unbelievable really, from where we started the year.
"I doubt anyone realises how close we were to not playing at all this year.
"All three teams have been great.
"They're all in the top three at the moment and could all end up playing semis.
"The coaches and players have done an amazing job."
Tries: Jayden French 2, Terique Smith, Mark Walker, Dylan Sutton, Wes Kelly
Goals: Alistiar Connors 5
Under 18s: Guyra 20 Narwan 20
League tag: Guyra 10 Narwan 10
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips.
