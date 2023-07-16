Some would have Australians believe the push towards renewables is driving power prices higher - but is it?
New England MP Barnaby Joyce has stirred controversy for his comments suggesting renewable energy projects are increasing the price of power, and is attempting to organise a protest in Canberra to sway people against the movement.
According to the former Deputy Prime Minister, the transition towards "excessive percentages of renewables" is "unreasonable".
"[It] has brought about a complete disconnection in how power is produced and how power is priced," Mr Joyce said.
"Complete rubbish," he told the Express.
"Renewable energy is the cheapest energy being produced at the moment."
Mr Kemp said renewables contributed about a third of input into the National Energy Market grid, and the companies that dictated the price affecting consumers the most were are fossil fuel generators.
He also said there weren't enough batteries to store the energy being produced while the sun was shining, and renewable energy projects weren't being built fast enough.
"It's complete nonsense to say renewable energy is more expensive - it is not, it is demonstrably cheaper," Mr Kemp said.
"The only issue with renewable energy is because we don't have enough battery storage or pumped hydro storage, we have a bit too much within the grid on really sunny days."
Energy "spot price" - the cost of a product at any given time - fell when renewable energy entered the grid, but increased after dark, he said.
Price spikes can be manipulated by fossil fuel generators to maximise their profits, he said, which happens when the grid is stressed by huge demand on a cold night.
"That's caused by the fact we're still reliant on fossil fuel after dark, because we don't have enough battery and pumped hydro storage," he said.
Power prices have risen, he said, but it's not due to the transition to renewable energy.
Instead, because Australia's coal and gas is subject to international prices, the Ukraine war drove fossil fuel prices up, Mr Kemp said.
A 300 megawatt battery energy storage system is progressing in Calala, with the development application due to be submitted in the next few months, a spokesperson for renewable energy infrastructure developer Equis said.
Since the overall energy price paid by end users is a combination of generation, transmission and retailers' costs, the spokesperson was not able to comment on how much renewable energy will cost an average user.
"Along with the cost of living, the cost of building infrastructure projects in Australia has increased because of inflation pressures," the spokesperson said.
"This hasn't stopped interest from national and international companies signing up for renewable energy to meet their net zero obligations."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
