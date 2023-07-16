The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Blaming renewables for pricey power is 'complete rubbish', business says

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
July 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some would have Australians believe the push towards renewables is driving power prices higher - but is it?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.