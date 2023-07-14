The Armidale Express
Flu death on Central Coast sparks warning from doctor to get flu vaccine and seek medical attention when unwell

By Damon Cronshaw
July 14 2023 - 12:00pm
Dr Fiona Van Leeuwen, chair of the Hunter General Practitioners Association, says flu is lethal for a "small amount of people". Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Dr Fiona Van Leeuwen, chair of the Hunter General Practitioners Association, says flu is lethal for a "small amount of people". Picture by Jonathan Carroll

People have been "quite lax about the flu" despite dozens of deaths occurring in the Hunter New England district every year, a leading GP says.

