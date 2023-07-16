The Armidale Express
Health

Armidale hospital emergency without doctor for 12 hours

By Newsroom
July 17 2023 - 8:00am
Hospital left without a doctor for 12 hours as management 'slammed'

Armidale Hospital had no doctor on duty for one shift on Saturday, July 16.

Local News

