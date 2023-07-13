The Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is headed for Tamworth but the city's mayor says he shouldn't come empty-handed.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb wants Mr Albanese to bring some solutions with him when he travels to the country music capital next month in what will be his first visit as Prime Minister to the city.
"Water security and road works are our two major infrastructure hot topics across communities in the New England North West. It is of paramount importance we get water security right," Cr Webb told the Leader.
"It is really about liveability in the bush."
Cr Webb said he is looking for affirmative action on regional infrastructure issues, such as water security and roads; the housing crisis; health; education; skills and training; along with growing disquiet surrounding renewable energy projects, such as Renewable Energy Zones (REZ).
The Bush Summit will host several leaders and decision makers in Tamworth and discuss the various challenges and problems facing regional and rural communities.
But water security will be a hot topic after the Albanese Government killed off the Dungowan Dam project, which was announced by the former Coalition Government when it was in power.
The Prime Minister's visit is focused on regional Australia and Cr Webb wants to see Mr Albanese make meaningful announcements for issues like water security for NSW, especially places like Tamworth.
Renewable energy projects are another hot topic, and Member for New England Barnaby Joyce - a former Deputy Prime Minister and sitting Nationals MP - wants to see the Prime Minister address while in Tamworth.
Cr Webb backed Mr Joyce's call, and said urgent discussions were needed because projects like the Hills of Gold at Nundle were "tearing communities apart".
"We need to have a conversation about managing transmission corridors, to talk about the impacts solar and wind farms are having on regional communities and the divides the projects are leaving," he said.
Mr Joyce said renewable energy projects, including the REZ, are impacting communities across the region.
"Transmission lines are huge issues for New England ... we feel like we're the bunny for these crazy projects," he said.
Both Cr Webb and Mr Joyce hope the Prime Minister takes time during his visit to meet with some locals impacted by REZ projects.
Mr Albanese will be the keynote speaker at the Bush Summit, hosted by News Corp, to be held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment Centre (TREC) on Friday, August 11.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more.
