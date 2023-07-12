After succumbing to the bottom-placed team in Tamworth, the Barbarians needed a bounce back.
And they got that against the Armidale Blues on Saturday, albeit by the skin of their teeth.
The Baa Baas toppled the Blues 17-15 and coach Brad Hague is hopeful it has "turned the page" for the side heading into their remaining four games this season, following this Saturday's bye.
"They like to stress me out a little bit, they do their best," he said.
"It was a bounce back, it was what we needed very badly.
"It was a tough loss and the boys felt it and I think they responded pretty well.
"We have just got to go back to the old mentality of backs against the wall that we were last year."
The Baa Baas and the Blues share a strong rivalry as the two town-based clubs.
Hague said it lived up to expectations.
"It is great, I played for both clubs, it is great fun playing against each other," he said,
"There's hatred there but the best thing about it is as soon as the game is over and done with, everyone has a beer and gets along."
They'll now have the week off with the lower grades and women's 10s team facing Glen Innes and Tenterfield.
Following that, they take on ladder leaders St Albert's College.
The Baa Baas toppled the reigning premiers in round one but are yet to put together consistent form.
"We are yet to put a full game together, that's our problem," Hague said.
"We don't play the 80 minutes.
"We start the game off 20 minutes slow and then we will kick into gear and score a couple of tries, think the game's over and then let teams back in it."
Albies didn't take the field on Saturday with their bye but took a win the previous week against college rivals Robb.
Hague knows his team will have to be on-song to get the win and build momentum for the semi-finals.
"We know how good we can be but we shoot ourselves in the foot a lot of the time with our discipline and silly little errors that the boys like to push on," he said.
"It is all a learning curve.
"We have got five weeks left until finals.
"If we can cement this spot in the top two we will be laughing."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
