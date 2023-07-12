The Armidale Express
Letters to the editor: Division over referendum

By Letters to the Editor
Updated July 18 2023 - 11:12am, first published July 12 2023 - 2:51pm
Australians are suffering from collective guilt at our treatment of Aborigines. We have little to be proud of and lots to be ashamed of. Nothing can excuse, for example, our attempts to exterminate Aboriginal people from Tasmania, or the massacre at Myall Creek, or the deeply flawed policy of stealing of Aboriginal children which warranted Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's unforgettable apology on 13 February 2008. This is driving us into a lasting much-contested Referendum, whichever way it goes.

