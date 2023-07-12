Letters to the editor: Division over referendum

Australians are suffering from collective guilt at our treatment of Aborigines. We have little to be proud of and lots to be ashamed of. Nothing can excuse, for example, our attempts to exterminate Aboriginal people from Tasmania, or the massacre at Myall Creek, or the deeply flawed policy of stealing of Aboriginal children which warranted Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's unforgettable apology on 13 February 2008. This is driving us into a lasting much-contested Referendum, whichever way it goes.
The trouble is that not one example of an improved policy initiative has been asserted which might justify the Voice being in the Constitution. The Constitution is not the place for social problems, as in time they change. Their life expectation is improving and about one third of them live in major cities.
The Referendum proposal is dividing Australia and is damaging our national self-esteem. We should assuage our guilt in a more practical way, such as re-legislating a body to respond to requests for advice from Parliament or Public Servants. That would prevent the approaching destructive collision we need not have. We must avoid the all or nothing, lastingly disruptive prospect we have facing us. It is not too late to decide not to have the Referendum which may become a Neverendum; a source of continuing annoyance or disappointment to half of our nation.
"Our unreasonable transition towards the excessive percentages of renewables has brought about a complete disconnection in how power is produced and how power is priced."
When Barnaby says stuff like the above quote, you know he cannot explain what he says, let alone admit what actually happened.
Anyone old enough to remember when there was a connection between power production and power pricing, they are remembering when the state governments owned production and owned pricing.
The big disconnection came about well and truly before the transition to renewables began. It happened when the government Barnaby was in bribed the NSW State Government to sell its power plants, plus the distribution networks and then remove itself from the selling of that power.
Private profiteers bought up the lot and they have been making an absolute motza from us ever since.
The new owners also let the coal stations run down, with minimum maintenance and no investment, so they could maximise their profits.
Who (besides those responsible like Barnaby) can forget the sale of Vales Point Power station for $1 million in 2015, only to see it valued at $732 million less than 2 years later and then we watched as it generated over $10 million in profit each year?
Now we observe private money flowing into renewables and Barnaby wants to blame that for the woes his government actually created.
Give us a break, Barnaby.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.