Letters to the editor: Division over referendum

The Referendum proposal is dividing Australia and is damaging our national self-esteem. We should assuage our guilt in a more practical way, such as re-legislating a body to respond to requests for advice from Parliament or Public Servants. That would prevent the approaching destructive collision we need not have. We must avoid the all or nothing, lastingly disruptive prospect we have facing us. It is not too late to decide not to have the Referendum which may become a Neverendum; a source of continuing annoyance or disappointment to half of our nation.