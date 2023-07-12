FREE tours of Armidale Regional Council facilities are again being offered during this year's Local Government Week celebrations.
An open day at the Companion Animal Shelter and a meet and greet morning tea and tour of the Armidale Civic Administration Building round out a busy week of activities for the community.
Local Government Week is traditionally held in the first week of August and is an opportunity to showcase the diverse and varied services that council provides to the community.
Armidale Mayor Sam Coupland said the popular tours are a highlight of the week and always attract a lot of community interest.
"I know when I first joined council I was surprised by what really does go on behind the scenes to deliver essential services that many of us take for granted," Cr Coupland said.
"We often don't think about when we flush the toilet and turn on the tap or put our bins out on the kerbside. Many people are not aware that there is a reuse farm attached to the wastewater management facility that produces Lucerne and fattens cattle, or that we produce some of the best compost and have high levels of waste diversion from our landfill."
"This is a fantastic opportunity to learn about what we do, but more importantly meet the hardworking teams behind them. So book a tour today, they are free and a lot of fun."
Armidale council has been running tours during Local Government Week for over ten years, and host a range of facilities in both Armidale and Guyra.
Armidale will feature their Waste Water Treatment Plant, Waste Management Facility, Water Treatment Plant, Civic Administration Building, and Companion Animal Shelter.
Guyra will be showcasing two of their key facilities; the Waste Water Treatment Plant, as well as their Water Treatment Plant.
This year it will be held from July 31 to August 5.
If you are looking to attend this year's Local Government Tours, reserve your place today online via Eventbrite - search for Local Government Tours and follow the prompts.
Or call our customer service team on 1300 136 833.
