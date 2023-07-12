Transport Heritage NSW, operators of the state's rail heritage fleet, is returning steam to the New England region.
About 5500 people are expected to take part in the event, which sees historic locomotives 3265 and 3526 embark on a series of steam train rides departing from both Armidale and Tamworth.
Transport Heritage NSW chief executive Andrew Moritz said this is the first time the group has operated a steam train to the New England region since 2015.
"Both the 32 and 35 class steam locomotives were once the backbone of the NSW railways and operated regularly in the New England region for many years," Mr Moritz said.
"While we had the pleasure of operating to Tamworth in 2015, this will be the first time a steam train has operated as far as Armidale in over 25 years."
"We can't wait to offer locals the opportunity to ride behind these two icons of our state's rich transport history."
"Not only will people get to experience the sights and sounds of a genuine steam train, but they will also get to enjoy the comfort of our beautifully restored carriages which date back to the late 1930s."
The steam rides depart from Tamworth on August 12 and 13 and from Armidale on August 19 and 20.
For more information and tickets, visit www.thnsw.com.au/new-england or call 1300 11 55 99.
