The Glen Innes Elks nearly pulled off an upset win against reigning premiers St Albert's College in a thrilling finish on Saturday.
With seconds left on the clock, the Elks held a 31-26 lead, and possession, over the students and just needed play to stop so the full-time siren could sound and they'd take the win.
But it wasn't meant to be with the Elks turning the ball over and Albies pouncing to score under the sticks to draw level.
Fortunately for the Glen Innes side, Albies shanked the kick and they ended up with a 31-all draw.
It was a match saw the lead change numerous times.
Albies posted the first points then Ben Lockwood hit back for the Elks to take a 7-5 lead.
The hosts posted back-to-back tries before Glen's Cory McClelland crashed over moments before half-time to reduce the deficit to 19-12.
Glen Innes posted the first points of the second stanza when Michael Miller crossed for a five-pointer.
Miller was involved in the next point-scoring play when he busted through the line and offloading to Dylan Ferris for his first of the game.
Albies didn't take long to hit back and take the lead again with a converted try.
Ferris then toed the ball forward off an Albies' mistake to score next to the posts to take the 31-26 lead before the final play of the day for the 31-all draw.
Coach and player Mitch Swift summed up the match by saying it was a "cracker of a game."
"Our boys played tough, it was good to see them playing good in forward pods and seeing a few of the rugby league boys playing in the backs, they picked up the game pretty well," he said.
"Rugby Gods saved us with a draw in the end."
Swift credited Albies and their sharp skill-set.
"With Albies, they are so well-drilled over the ball that you have got to be there on top of them or otherwise they will take it off you," he said.
"They are a cracking side, they are fit.
"Making us old fellas run around, it's not much fun chasing them but we will do it all again next week."
Earlier, a host of last-minute phone calls on Saturday morning saw the Tenterfield Bumblebees field a side against the reigning premiers and it wasn't all doom and gloom.
The Bees were beaten 30-12 by the students with debutant Kolby Martin scored the two tries for Tenterfield.
Coach Phil Jones said it was "not a bad score against Albies for a team that was thrown together this morning" but conceded errors proved costly.
"Our boys went well, it was just mistakes," he said.
"Everytime we made a mistake, Albies scored.
"If we cut the errors we are right in there. Push passes, knock ons, simple errors."
This Saturday, the Bees and Elks will travel to Armidale to face the Barbarians in three grades.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
