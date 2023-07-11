The Armidale Express
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

New England Regional Art Museum displaying Chair exhibition by artist Jonathon Larsen

By Newsroom
July 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An exhibition at NERAM includes some funky and colourful artwork in a pop art style by artist Jonathon Larsen. Picture supplied
An exhibition at NERAM includes some funky and colourful artwork in a pop art style by artist Jonathon Larsen. Picture supplied

An exhibition by multidisciplinary artist and designer Jonathon Larsen will have you sitting on the edge of your seat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.