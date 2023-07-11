An exhibition by multidisciplinary artist and designer Jonathon Larsen will have you sitting on the edge of your seat.
On exhibition at the New England Regional Art Museum, Chair features several different styles of designer chairs rendered in fluro colours using a post pop style.
"Chairs have been used since antiquity," Mr Larsen said. "They are one of the most ancient forms of furniture. Early Egyptian's made chairs with animal legs.
"Chairs generally designated privilege and stature rather than being of functional everyday use.
"The common people sat on chests, benches and stools until around the renaissance in the 16th century. The industrial revolution made chairs much more available.
"During the 20th century metal folding chairs, ergonomic chairs, moulded plastic, ply, TV recliners broadened the appeal of the chair. The design evolving to reflect the fashion of the day.
"During the 1930's the Bauhaus movement removed unnecessary ornamentation and the chair became something akin to art," he said.
Mr Larsen said "pop style" used images from popular mass culture to emphasise the banal or kitsch.
"Much of pop art is based on irony and could be seen as being the first wave of post-modernism," he said. "These images of high design are made relatable and accessible using a cartoon like style that suggests Keith Haring and Walt Disney.
"These objects d'art were to become chattels of an elite but their painted representations are repurposed for audience inclusion."
NERAM director Rachael Parsons said it was exciting to be showcasing Larsen's new body of work.
"Larsen has had a number of previous exhibitions at the art museum, predominantly showing his linoprints," she said.
"The works seen in Chair are bold and fresh paintings tied to modernist design that represent and new direction in Larsen's practice while retaining everything quintessentially Larsen; vibrant colour, post pop style and a finger on the pulse of art history and popular culture.
"I think people are going to love it," she said.
