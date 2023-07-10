'The best football I have seen': Elkettes coach applauds young side's effort

The Glen Innes Elkettes might not have finished with the win but coach Mitch Swift was rapt with how his side stuck it to the reigning premiers.
For three-quarters of the fixture against St Albert's College, Swift's women's 10s team were neck-and-neck with their opponents.
It wasn't until late that the current champions managed to get the upper hand.
"Probably for 30 minutes that was probably the best football I have seen my girls play for quite some time," Swift said.
"We got a bit of fatigue in the last quarter and just fell away.
"One of the girls lost their father on Thursday so they all tried to do it for her."
The scoreline finished at 54-30 in favour of Albies but Swift found more positives than negatives out of the clash.
"Seeing the girls use their speed out wide and actually use their backline correctly was really, really well played," he said.
"We developed a game plan to use against Albies and it seemed to work quite well.
"We had the upper hand there for most of the stages but a bit of fatigue at the end and unfortunately we got beat by fatigue."
There's also a vast difference in experience between the teams.
Most of the Elkettes are yet to hit 20-years-old or haven't played contact football before.
"I have got seven this year that have never played football before," he said.
"To see some of those young girls of mine come out there and work their guts out, it is very, very good.
"Young Mia who played 10 and tore the house apart, she's only 16 so she is someone who will probably get taken off me by Sydney or Newcastle."
Swift coached a handful of their opponents as part of New England Rugby Union's representative program.
He knows the quality in the college side with a host of Country Corellas representatives.
"Can't take anything away from Albies, they are a great team and they are so well-drilled," he said.
"They are just so well over the ball.
"Kudos to them, they train the house down.
"I trained a few of them in the representative team and their work ethic is huge and it really shows on the field."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
