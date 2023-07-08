Match reports to come.
Round 10 results:
First grade
Tamworth 1st Grade 7 (Tries: M. Bowen Conversions: L. Allan) Def By Robb 1st Grade 33 (Tries: W. Clemson, P. Keen (2), A. Cudmore Conversions: A. Burl (2) Penalty Goals: A. Burl (3))
Baa Baas 1st Grade 17 (Tries: J. Armatage, E. Pitt Conversions: E. Pitt (2) Penalty Goals: E. Pitt) Def Armidale Blues 1st Grade 15 (Tries: M. Paull, B. Norman, J. Richardson-fowell)
Second grade
Albies 2nd Grade 31 (Tries: T. Johnston, L. Mcgufficke (2), T. Medway, I. Brown Conversions: I. Brown (2), J. Bowrey) Draw Glen Innes 2nd Grade 31 (Tries: B. Lockwood, M. Miller, D. Ferris (3) Conversions: S. Evans (3))
Baa Baas 2nd Grade 41 (Tries: B. Rossiter, C. Collins, E. Fittler (3), P. Tuipulotu, J. Rainnie Conversions: A. Kelly, S. Rabone (2)) Def Armidale Blues 2nd Grade 32 (Tries: O. Blinkhorn, E. Rasiga, M. Ogilvie, S. Rhodes-swain, F. Maher, A. Martel Conversions: C. Saxby)
Tamworth 2nd Grade 60 (Tries: B. Carter, B. Humphries (4), M. Pearce, D. Quick, A. Dougherty, N. Ellerton, C. Fogarty Conversions: T. Umbers (2), L. Neal (3)) Def Robb 2nd Grade 12 (Tries: H. Gilmore, R. Hunter Conversions: A. Brownhill)
Third grade
Baa Baas 3rd Grade 14 (Tries: L. Munro, R. Palefau Conversions: A. Strong (2)) Def By Armidale Blues 3rd Grade 37 (Tries: J. Dent (2), B. Naylor, J. Pickering, M. Schmude, B. Hamilton Conversions: J. Dent (2) Penalty Goals: J. Dent)
Tamworth 3rd Grade 28 Def Robb 3rd Grade 0 (Forfeit)
Albies 3rd Grade 30 (Tries: J. Adams, P. Davis (4), C. Mcneill) Def Tenterfield 3rd Grade 12 (Tries: K. Martin (2) Conversions: K. Martin)
Women's 10s
Albies Women's 10s 54 (Tries: A. Haddrill (2), G. Thomas (2), C. Harpley (4), H. O'connor, E. Peart Conversions: G. Thomas, C. Harpley) Def Glen Innes Women's 10's 30 (Tries: S. Speedy (2), K. Cooke, A. Levy-blair (2), M. Baker)
Tamworth Women's 10s 63 (Tries: I. Davis (2), E. Hannaford (4), C. Kenniff (2), A. Watts (2), T. Nicholls Conversions: I. Davis (3), E. Hannaford) Def Robb Women's 10's 12 (Tries: P. Lamph, M. Redpath Conversions: Z. Holden)
Baa Baas Women's 10s 59 (Tries: S. Gordon-briggs (4), S. Boney (3), J. Kelly, T. Danieli Conversions: S. Gordon-briggs (6), S. Boney) Def Armidale Blues Women's 10's 7 (Tries: B. Kassman Conversions: H. Scullion)
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
