The Armidale Express
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former UNE vice chancellor Brigid Heywood's assault hearing adjourned

Laurie Bullock
By Laurie Bullock
July 8 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former UNE vice chancellor Brigid Heywood's assault hearing has been adjourned in Armidale Local Court. Picture file
Former UNE vice chancellor Brigid Heywood's assault hearing has been adjourned in Armidale Local Court. Picture file

The assault case involving former University of New England vice chancellor Brigid Heywood has been adjourned until later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Bullock

Laurie Bullock

Group editor, New England non dailies

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Armidale news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.