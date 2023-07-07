The assault case involving former University of New England vice chancellor Brigid Heywood has been adjourned until later this month.
Heywood, who has pleaded not guilty and is contesting the charges, appeared in Armidale Local Court this week for the start of her hearing.
She was charged with common assault and behaving in an offensive manner.
The hearing was initially set down for three days, with five witnesses to be called, the court heard. But the hearing was delayed after legal argument and talk of an appeal to the NSW Supreme Court.
The case will now return to Armidale court later this month to find a new date for the hearing, which is part-heard before magistrate Mark Richardson.
On the first day of the hearing two police officers who were involved in the investigation gave evidence.
READ ALSO:
The schoolgirl who cannot be identified because of her age - who is the complainant in the alleged assault appeared by video link to give her evidence.
Heywood is accused of licking her index finger and wiping it on the girl's face twice, after the girl made a comment about her own race to another of the speakers.
She said she had approached Dr Brooke Kennedy, who had been one of the guest speakers at the International Women's Day event, along with Heywood, where her speech had discussed racism.
She said she started to talk to Dr Kennedy, saying "as a brown person myself ..." before she was interrupted by Heywood.
"She said overly 'I didn't realise you were brown', then licked her index finger and wiped my cheek twice," the complainant said.
In court, the teenager was asked how the comment made her feel.
"It made me feel disgusted. I was in a state of shock and humiliated," she told the court.
"I felt degraded and belittled."
The schoolgirl said she stood there, before walking away to find two friends who were at the function with her.
She then went to the public toilets where she scrubbed her cheek and said it affected her in the months after the incident.
Heywood resigned as vice chancellor in August, 2022, after she was charged.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.